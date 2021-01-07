Texans Insider Rules Out 1 Notable Coaching Candidate

The Houston Texans have had more time than any other NFL team to start looking into their next head coach. But amid the first week of their active search, one name can now be crossed off their list.

According to Texans insider John McClain, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will not be the Texans’ next head coach. McDaniels has been a candidate for almost every head coaching job over the past decade. He even agreed to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, only to pull his name out and return to New England.

Under McDaniels, the Patriots offense has been one of the NFL’s best for the better part of a decade. They’ve ranked in the top-four of points scored in all but two of his nine years as their offensive coordinator.

Lest we forget, the Patriots have also won three Super Bowls with Josh McDaniels at offensive coordinator. They’ve also been to eight AFC Championship Games, winning four.

Josh McDaniels is also one of the few head coaching candidates who also has head coaching experience. He served as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010, but his tenure there is largely remembered as a failure.

McDaniels’ Broncos went 8-8 in 2009, missing the playoffs after a 6-0 start. The team went 3-9 the following year and McDaniels was fired before the end of the season.

Houston have already hired a new general manager from the Patriots organization, bringing on Nick Caserio. But clearly the team plans to cast a wider net than disciples of Bill Belichick.

Who will the Houston Texans hire as their next head coach?