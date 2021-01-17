Texans Reportedly Interviewing Head Coaching Candidate Today

The Houston Texans plan to interview yet another sought after candidate for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, current Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will interview for the Texans job later today. Buffalo will be fresh off of a Divisional round playoff win, making for a quick turnaround for the 61-year-old assistant.

But the Bills Saturday defensive performance could give Frazier a huge boost going into the interview on Sunday. Buffalo held Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to just three points on Saturday as they advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

Frazier joined the Bills in 2017 after spending just a single year as the secondary coach in Baltimore. He built a fearsome defense in Buffalo that until 2020 largely served as the sole strength of the team. Even in the team’s magical run this year, Frazier’s schemes are widely regarded as impressive.

Houston wouldn’t be the first lead gig for Frazier. The defensive-minded coach led the Minnesota Vikings for 3+ seasons from 2010 to 2013. Frazier went 21-32-1 over that span and was fired following his third full year at the helm.

The 61-year-old Bills DC also spent time in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Tampa Bay before arriving in Buffalo. If hired in Houston he would need to rebuild a porous Texans defense that ranked among the worst in the league in 2020.

Of course, Frazier, or whoever becomes the new head coach in Houston, will have to deal with numerous hurdles in their new role. Throughout the offseason, franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson and Texans team ownership have been at odds, which doesn’t bode well for a happy situation within the organization. The 25-year-old star feels disrespected by the executives, which will leave the future head coach with a difficult balancing act to maneuver.

Frazier could undoubtedly be the man for the job based on his resume, but the Texans will be sure to round out their search before making a decision. In the meantime, the Bills DC will try to help lead his team to the Super Bowl.