Texans Make Decision On Kicker For Thursday Night

A closeup of a Houston Texans helmet.HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason the Carolina Panthers made the decision to release veteran kicker Joey Slye.

He put together a solid 2020 season, going 29-of-36 (80.6%) on field goals and 33-of-36 on extra points. Unfortunately he was unable to carry that production over into the preseason.

After struggling through the first two preseason games, the Panthers decided to move on. He eventually signed a deal with the Houston Texans – who placed veteran kicker Ka’imi Faibairn on IR before the season started.

On Thursday night, Slye will have a chance to face off against his former team. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans elevated Slye to the active roster.

So far this season, Slye has made three of his four field goal attempts and has yet to miss an extra point.

In 32 career games before the 2021 season started, the Virginia Tech product has made 64-of-71 extra points but only 54-of-68 field goal attempts. Perhaps he’ll hit a game-winner over the Panthers on prime time.

Carolina and Houston kick off later tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.