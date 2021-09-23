Earlier this offseason the Carolina Panthers made the decision to release veteran kicker Joey Slye.

He put together a solid 2020 season, going 29-of-36 (80.6%) on field goals and 33-of-36 on extra points. Unfortunately he was unable to carry that production over into the preseason.

After struggling through the first two preseason games, the Panthers decided to move on. He eventually signed a deal with the Houston Texans – who placed veteran kicker Ka’imi Faibairn on IR before the season started.

On Thursday night, Slye will have a chance to face off against his former team. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans elevated Slye to the active roster.

The #Texans officially elevated K Joey Slye, QB Jeff Driskel, and WR Chris Moore to the active roster. Driskel will be the backup QB tonight. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2021

So far this season, Slye has made three of his four field goal attempts and has yet to miss an extra point.

In 32 career games before the 2021 season started, the Virginia Tech product has made 64-of-71 extra points but only 54-of-68 field goal attempts. Perhaps he’ll hit a game-winner over the Panthers on prime time.

Carolina and Houston kick off later tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.