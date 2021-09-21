Texans Make Official Roster Decision On Tyrod Taylor

The Houston Texans had already ruled out Tyrod Taylor from this Thursday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns this past weekend. The team took things a step further on Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have placed Taylor on injured reserve. Rookie wide receiver Nico Collins also landed on Houston’s injured list on Tuesday.

With the move, Taylor will now have to miss at least three weeks as per the rules of the injured reserve. That means rookie quarterback Davis Mills will not only start the Texans game against the Panthers this Thursday, but the team’s games against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots as well.

A report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle indicated that Taylor could miss up to four weeks with his hamstring injury, so a trip to the IR was likely in the Texans best interest. Nevertheless, it will hurt Houston to lose another quarterback so early in the 2021 season.

The news is even more devastating for Taylor, who’s had an unfortunate last two years in the NFL. The hamstring injury follows last season, when the veteran quarterback lost the Los Angeles Chargers job after suffering a punctured lung from the team’s doctor. He should be able to recover from this season’s ailment in the next few weeks, but the last few years of his career definitely haven’t gone according to plan.

With Taylor now sidelined for at least the next three weeks, Mills will take over under center, starting this Thursday against the Panthers. The rookie out of Stanford will have his work cut out for him, but will do his best to seize the opportunity in front of him.

