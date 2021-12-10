Texans Name Starting Quarterback For Rest Of 2021 Season

Earlier this week, Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor both took first-team reps in practice for the Houston Texans. On Friday, Texans head coach David Culley announced who’ll be the starter for Week 14 and beyond.

Culley has revealed that Mills will be the Texans’ starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Taylor started for the Texans last week, but he suffered a wrist injury that affected his ability to grip the football. He finished Week 13 with five completed passes for 45 yards and an interception. Mills came in to relieve Taylor, completing 6-of-14 pass attempts for 49 yards.

When announcing his starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game, Culley said “He [Mills] gives us the best chance to win.”

By starting Mills for the rest of the season, the Texans will get to see if he has what it takes to be their quarterback for years to come.

Mills is completing 65.5 percent of his passes this season. Heading into Week 14, he has 1,406 passing yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Taylor, meanwhile, has 966 passing yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. The veteran signal-caller also has 151 yards and three scores on the ground.

Only time will tell if the Texans made the right decision by starting Mills over Taylor.

The Texans will take on the Seahawks this Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.