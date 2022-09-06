Texans Officially Announce Starting Running Back Decision

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans released an updated depth chart. Dameon Pierce is currently listed as the team's starting running back.

Pierce was selected by the Texans in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The talented running back played college football at Florida.

In four years at Florida, Pierce had 239 carries for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had 45 catches for 422 yards and five scores.

Pierce quickly flashed his potential in the preseason, rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries.

The Texans have a handful of veteran running backs on their roster, such as Rex Burkhead and Marlon Mack. And yet, it was Pierce who won the starting job for Week 1.

The Texans are hopeful that Pierce will elevate a rushing attack that averaged 3.4 yards per attempt last season.

On Sunday, the Texans will face the Indianapolis Colts.