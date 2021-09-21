Texans Officially Announce Week 3 Starting Quarterback

The Houston Texans have officially announced their starting quarterback for their upcoming game on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers. In the wake of the Tyrod Taylor injury and the ongoing Deshaun Watson saga, rookie Davis Mills will line-up under center and make his first ever NFL start.

Head coach David Culley shared the news on Tuesday, just two days ahead of the Texans Week 3 game against Carolina. Mills will try to improve Houston to 2-1 against an undefeated Panthers team.

Taylor has officially been ruled out with a hamstring injury, which he sustained in the Texans’ loss to the Cleveland Browns over the weekend. He’s officially considered “day-to-day”, but a report on Tuesday morning indicated that he could miss up to four weeks.

In the meantime, the starting job will be handed to Mills. Houston may explore another option at the position to serve as the rookie’s back-up, or elevate Jeff Driskel to the active roster from the practice squad for the time being.

Mills saw his first regular season action after Taylor left on Sunday against the Browns. He looked like a rookie quarterback, but still managed to move the ball against Cleveland’s defense in a fairly close game. He ended to contest going 8-for-18 with 102 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Texans loss.

Houston drafted Mills in the third-round fo this year’s NFL Draft out of Stanford. With the Cardinal, he played in 14 games over the course of three years, completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 3,468 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Mills will now be thrown into the fire with a first-year head coach in Culley and a subpar roster. The moment will be the biggest of his football career thus far and he’ll need to elevate his play to stay competitive with Carolina.

The Texans will welcome the Panthers to Houston for Thursday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET later this week.

