Texans Owner Addresses The Deshaun Watson Situation

The situation involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been mostly stagnant over the last couple weeks. The 26-year-old remains on the team’s 53-man roster, but has been inactive through the first four games of the year.

There seems to be no clear end in sight as Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and has made clear that he does not intend to play for the Texans. The three-time Pro Bowler still has an active trade request into the leadership in Houston, but his current situation has made it difficult for the front office to deal him.

Texans owner Cal McNair hasn’t addressed the ongoing Watson drama for some time, but finally spoke about the quarterback on Wednesday. Still, he didn’t reveal much when asked if he had any intention of dealing the 26-year-old before the NFL’s Nov. 2 trade deadline.

“We’ll just wait and see,” McNair said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790. “It’s a day-to-day thing. [General manager] Nick [Caserio] is in charge of that. We’ll see how that works out.”

When specifically asked to rate the odds of Watson being traded by the league’s Nov. 2 deadline, McNair reportedly smiled and replied: “I have no idea”, per Wilson.

The Texans reportedly remain the biggest roadblock to a Watson trade, as they continue to make compensation demands that other teams view as excessive. With the outstanding lawsuits looming over the situation, most of the other franchises that were once interested in the Pro Bowl quarterback have backed off, at least for the time being.

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported this week that the Miami Dolphins are still viewed as the “primary suitor” for Watson, but that no deal is guaranteed with the ongoing investigation. That’s left the Texans without a clear path forward and explains why McNair has very few answers to give on the matter.

The Houston front office will need to make a final decision in just 27 days, when the NFL’s trade deadline arrives. If the Texans choose not to trade Watson, they’ll be forced to keep him for the rest of the 2021 season.