Texans Owner Getting Crushed For Comment About Head Coaching Candidates

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 13: Cal McNair, son of late Houston Texans owner Robert McNair, waits at the tunnel to congratulate players on a victory after an NFL matchup between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on October 13, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texans owner Cal McNair made a head-scratching comment while on SportsRadio 610 this Friday afternoon.

McNair was asked what he'd say to a candidate who has questions about the Texans' recent instability. The franchise has fired two head coaches in the past two years.

Let's just say McNair's response to that question was a bit odd.

"They do have some questions like that," McNair said, via Brooks Kubena. "I was kidding with someone. I said it’s almost like we can’t do one-and-done this year."

The NFL world is ripping McNair for this response.

"An NFL owner joking on the radio about consecutive one-and-done coaches probably isn’t the best PR approach," Greg Rajan said.

Patrick Claybon tweeted, "What's the joke?"

The Texans have already expressed interest in former Saints head coach Sean Payton, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown.

It's imperative that Houston shows some patience with its next head coach.