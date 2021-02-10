Texans Reportedly Make Significant Change To Front Office

The past few weeks for the Houston Texans have been tumultuous to say the least. And if you thought they were done making headlines, think again.

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Texans president Jamey Rootes will not be back for the 2021 season. He has resigned from his role with the club.

Rootes has been Houston’s only president since 2002. Apparently his departure has been in the works for weeks, which could be due to his fractured relationship with Jack Easterby.

It’s unclear how this move will affect Deshaun Watson, who has already requested a trade. At this point, we’d have to imagine that it won’t change his mindset.

Texans President Jamey Rootes is resigning from his position, effective today, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2021

So how important is Rootes to the Texans’ daily operations? Schefter provided some context in an additional tweet.

“Jamey Rootes was, as the Texans described him, ‘one of Houston’s leading executives for more than two decades. He is…responsible for all business functions of the clubs.’ And today he resigned.”

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Rootes wanted to resign once Houston ignored his search committee for the team’s general manager vacancy this offseason.

Rootes isn’t the only significant member of the franchise on his way out. Last week, the Texans dismissed director of football administration Kevin Kracjcovic and equipment manager Mike Parson.