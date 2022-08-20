Texans QB Clarifies His "Shock The World" Comment

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans plays against the the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 21-31. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills made a bold claim about his team.

"We're ready to go out and shock the world," Mills told King.

Following the Texans' second preseason game on Friday night, Mills was asked about his "shock the world" comment.

Mills didn't make any predictions for the Texans' upcoming season. He did, however, acknowledge that many people are sleeping on Houston's roster.

“I don’t think I need to elaborate too much on it,” Mills told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. “I don’t think the media nationally has given the Houston Texans a lot of attention. I think we know better than anyone else in the building. I mean, our guys have full confidence in what we’re capable of and we’re excited to get rolling with this season.”

As a rookie in 2021, Mills had 2,664 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Mills looked sharp on Friday night against the Los Angeles Rams, completing 10-of-17 passes for 96 yards with a touchdown.

The Texans will start the regular season at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

A win in Week 1 over a division rival would be a great way to start the season, especially if the Texans are going to shock the world this fall.