Texans QB Coach Has 2-Word Response To Question About Deshaun Watson

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only elite quarterback that was a no-show at mandatory OTAs this week. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson is still a no-show as he continues to insist on a trade.

But on Tuesday, Texans QBs coach Tim Kelly was asked to address his absence. Refusing to take the bait, Kelly replied with a simple, two-word “No sir” before moving on with the interview.

Watson has been on the outs with the Texans ever since the offseason began. The team reportedly did not keep their word about giving him input into the next general manager and head coaching hires, which seems to have ended all trust he has in the organization.

But in the months that followed, Watson became embroiled in serious legal issues. He is being taken to court for multiple allegations of assault, and his status for the 2021 season is far from clear.

New #Texans from Houston Chronicle — McClain: Texans focus on quarterbacks who are here, not Deshaun Watson https://t.co/pBz8FDY1D4 — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) June 9, 2021

In the meantime, Kelly is pushing on in his first year with the team with the QBs that he has. Namely, veterans Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel along with rookie Davis Mills.

Kelly spoke glowingly about all three of them and didn’t explicitly say whether any of them had a leg up on the others.

But if Deshaun Watson continues to be a no-show all the way into training camp, someone is going to have to take those first-team reps.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans when training camp opens up?