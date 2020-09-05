Texans, QB Deshaun Watson Agree To Massive Contract Extension

On Saturday morning, the Houston Texans locked up star quarterback Deshaun Watson with a massive contract extension.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans signed Watson to a four-year contract extension. That means he’ll be with the team for six more years, as he has two years left on his rookie deal.

So, how much will the former Clemson star make with his new deal? According to Rapoport, the deal is for $160 million over the four new years.

Watson is tied to the Texans through the 2025 season, but will be eligible to hit free agency when he’s just 29 years old. The star quarterback will make $111 million in guaranteed money over the lifetime of the deal.

Sources: The #Texans and franchise QB Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a huge new extension worth $160M over 4 new years. Houston locks up its QB through 2025 – and Watson gets paid… with a chance to get paid again soon. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

It’s an incredible deal for Watson, who now has financial security with the ability to test the market again in just a few years.

Earlier this summer, the Kansas City Chiefs locked up quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the richest contract in American sports history. Mahomes signed a 10-year extension with Kansas City, almost guaranteeing he’ll retire with the Chiefs.

Watson won’t have that long-term security, but he’ll be able to cash in when the NFL’s salary cap expands over the next few years.

Watson led the Texans to a comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs last season. Houston eventually lost to Kansas City thanks to an incredible comeback from Patrick Mahomes.

Now we’ll get to see these two go at it for years to come.