Texans QB Deshaun Watson Has A Message For The NFL

It’s been a strange offseason for the Houston Texans to be sure. But Deshaun Watson remains as confident as ever, and he has a message for the rest of the NFL.

Ahead of tonight’s 2020 NFL schedule release, Watson took to Twitter to retweet a reminder. He added a confident message by stating, “and we coming RIGHT OUT DA GATE!”

Watson is coming off a second straight season where he made the Pro Bowl and led the Texans to an AFC South title. He completed 67.3-percent of his passes for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns en route to a 10-5 record.

But their season ended in the AFC Divisional Round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs. After that, things went a tad south in the off-season.

Head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien got what appeared to be the losing end of a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans gave up all-world wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson and some mid-round picks.

O’Brien followed up that move with a trade for Brandin Cooks. Most would agree that Cooks is a significant downgrade from Hopkins.

It won’t be easy for Deshaun Watson and the Texans as they try to get over the hump and into the AFC Championship Game in 2020. But the franchise QB remains confident, and that should serve him well in what could be a challenging year.