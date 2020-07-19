Texans QB Deshaun Watson Sends A Warning To The NFL

The Spun

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half against Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson is among the NFL players who sent a clear message to the league today.

Several notable NFL players tweeted #WeWantToPlay messages to the league today. The players have made it clear that they want to have a season, but they are concerned about the perceived lack of a plan. 

Watson joined the group of notable players sending messages to the NFL on Sunday afternoon. The Houston Texans quarterback warned the league to listen to the medical experts, or there will not be a season.

“It is disheartening to hear the NFL is unwilling to follow the recommendations of their own experts regarding player health & safety. If we want to have a FULL season the NFL needs to listen to their experts!” Watson wrote.

Watson is far from the only star NFL quarterback to send a message to the league on Sunday.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. Training camp is about to start. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety.” Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wrote. “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.”

The NFL’s regular season is set to begin in less than two months. Training camp is scheduled to begin later this month.

If the NFL is going to have a fully-formed season, the league better figure things out quickly.


