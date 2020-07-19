Texans QB Deshaun Watson Sends A Warning To The NFL

Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson is among the NFL players who sent a clear message to the league today.

Several notable NFL players tweeted #WeWantToPlay messages to the league today. The players have made it clear that they want to have a season, but they are concerned about the perceived lack of a plan.

Watson joined the group of notable players sending messages to the NFL on Sunday afternoon. The Houston Texans quarterback warned the league to listen to the medical experts, or there will not be a season.

“It is disheartening to hear the NFL is unwilling to follow the recommendations of their own experts regarding player health & safety. If we want to have a FULL season the NFL needs to listen to their experts!” Watson wrote.

It is disheartening to hear the NFL is unwilling to follow the recommendations of their own experts regarding player health & safety. If we want to have a FULL season the NFL needs to listen to their experts! #WeWantToPlay @NFL — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 19, 2020

Watson is far from the only star NFL quarterback to send a message to the league on Sunday.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. Training camp is about to start. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety.” Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wrote. “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.”

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾 We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

The NFL’s regular season is set to begin in less than two months. Training camp is scheduled to begin later this month.

If the NFL is going to have a fully-formed season, the league better figure things out quickly.