Texans QB Tyrod Taylor Comments On Deshaun Watson, Starting Job

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in late March, joining his fifth NFL team. Just a few months later, it looks like he may be lining up for the franchise in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

In what’s been a messy offseason in Houston, Taylor appears to be team’s presumptive starter heading into summer training camp. Deshaun Watson remains on the Texans roster but demanded a trade much earlier this spring. Since then, over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Watson, leaving his future cloudier than ever.

With the 25-year-old’s status remaining in the balance, Taylor will likely be called upon to take over. And it sounds like he’s up for the challenge.

Addressing the Texans media for the first time since signing his deal, Taylor spoke about the opportunity in front of him. He admitted to knowing Watson personally but shared that he was “more motivated than I’ve ever been” and was looking forward to competing for a starting job again.

“I’ve been a fan of (Deshaun Watson) and know him personally, but the opportunity to be able to start here is something I look forward to,” Taylor said on Thursday, per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic.

Taylor’s time as a starter for the Chargers came to an unfortunate end after he suffered a punctured lung due to a poorly administered painkilling injection. He played just one game before rookie quarterback Justin Herbert took the reins.

Before playing in Los Angeles, Taylor suited up for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. His most productive years came in Buffalo, when he started 43 games over the course of three seasons.

At the age of 31, Taylor may get his final opportunity to start in Houston. The situation with Watson remains up in the air but until it’s resolved, the Texans will have to lean on their backup to carry the load.