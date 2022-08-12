Texans QB Will Reportedly Miss Preseason Opener After Positive Test

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen missed practice tonight after testing positive for COVID-19, per FOX26's Mark Berman.

As a result, Allen will miss the team's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Earlier tonight, Texans head coach Lovie Smith said Allen was not at practice due to "personal reasons" and would not be playing Saturday.

With Allen out, Jeff Driskel should see extensive action. The two of them are vying for the No. 2 job behind starting quarterback Davis Mills.

Allen spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders after playing two years for the Carolina Panthers.

In 21 career games (17 starts), he has thrown for 4,318 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

The Texans and Saints will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.