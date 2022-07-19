Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday.

Anderson, who starred in college at TCU, allegedly broke into a Houston townhouse and pursued a woman into her bathroom, per court records. He left when the woman called authorities while in the bathroom.

"We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson," the Texans said in a statement. "We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."

Anderson, 24, is now barred from visiting the alleged victim's residence or possessing a firearm.

Anderson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He spent his first season on practice squads in Dallas and Indianapolis.

After being released by the Colts during training camp, Anderson caught on in Houston late in the 2021 season. He signed a futures deal with the team this offseason.