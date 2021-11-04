Former 1st Round NFL Draft Pick Released By Texans

A day after the trade deadline, the Houston Texans made a move to thin out their secondary.

The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that they waived veteran cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. The former first-round pick had started five games this season, but is on an expiring contract, so the Texans opted to let him go.

Hargreaves made 24 total tackles and an interception in eight games played this season. He most recently played 96 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hargreaves will be on waivers until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. If no team claims him, he’ll become a free agent.

Hargreaves joined the Texans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Nov. of 2019. He played 30 games and made 23 starts during his time in Houston and made quite the impact on his teammates over the years.

“In the secondary, we’re still just trying to figure it out,” Texans safety Justin Reid said, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. “Vernon’s a good friend of mine. I hate to see him go. He’s going to have an opportunity to play somewhere. He’s a good player. But we’re still trying to figure it out on the back end, find the best combination to eliminate those missed tackles, stop the big plays and find a way to play a tighter defense.”

Hargreaves spent four seasons in Tampa Bay before landing in Houston after the Buccaneers drafted him with the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Florida. He made 160 tackles, intercepted two passes and forced two fumbles in 35 games with Tampa.

To replace Hargreaves on the active roster, the Texans promoted veteran linebacker Hardy Nickerson from the practice squad.