Earlier this week, the Houston Texans weren’t sure if Will Fuller would play this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although the fourth-year wideout was cleared for action, it didn’t take very long for him to suffer another injury.

The Texans know just how dynamic Fuller is when it comes to stretching the field. He possesses elite speed and can make incredible catches through traffic.

Unfortunately for Fuller, the biggest flaw for him is that he cannot stay healthy. There were multiple games he missed this year due to a hamstring injury.

Fuller didn’t re-aggravate his hamstring issue, but he did suffer a groin injury in the first half.

Houston announced that Fuller is questionable to return for the second half.

It’d be a huge loss for the Texans if they don’t have Fuller available. That means DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills would have to carry the receiving corps.

#Texans Injury Update: WR Will Fuller V is questionable with a groin. #HOUvsTB — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 21, 2019

Fuller had two receptions for 11 yards in the first half.

Houston and Tampa Bay are tied entering halftime. Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston have made a few impressive throws, but they’ve also made head-scratching decisions.

The second half of this game will resume shortly on NFL Network.