Texans Released Veteran Kicker After Tough Performance

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans signed kicker Matt Ammendola. His stint with the franchise only lasted a few days.

On Saturday afternoon, the Texans officially waived Ammendola.

Ammendola, 25, missed one of his two field goal attempts on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. He did, however, convert both extra point attempts.

Kai'imi Fairbairn is the only kicker remaining on Houston's roster. The veteran kicker missed Thursday's preseason finale because of a short-term injury.

Now that Ammendola has been waived, he'll have to look elsewhere for an opportunity.

Last season, Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the New York Jets. He was 13-of-19 on field goals and 14-of-15 on extra points.

The Jets signed Ammendola to a reserve/future contract after the 2021 regular season just to release him in late March.

Ammendola could potentially latch on with a team that's dealing with an injury at kicker.