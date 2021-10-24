Texans Reportedly Have 1 Top Offer For Deshaun Watson

By all accounts, the Miami Dolphins are the team to beat in the ongoing sweepstakes to land Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. The size of Miami’s current offer should explain why.

According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Houston is actively telling other interested teams that they have to beat Miami’s offer to get him. The exact terms of Miami’s reported offer isn’t known though.

However, Glazer said the Texans are seeking at least three first-round picks for their disgruntled quarterback. They’ll need to include two additional picks on top of that as well.

The Miami Dolphins don’t exactly have a hoard of draft capital to work with – but they may have just enough. Thanks to an offseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers, they have two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"At least three 1st round picks, plus two additional picks for Deshaun Watson" – from Glazer — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

Deshaun Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in passing yards last year. However, a litany of circumstances have him on the outs with the Texans organization.

He has reportedly been upset with the Texans front office for some of the decisions they made early in the offseason.

But Watson is also facing some serious charges of assault, which have resulted in multiple lawsuits filed against him.

Watson’s status with the NFL is still unknown. But if it gets resolved, whoever trades for Watson will be getting one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

The trade deadline is nine days away.