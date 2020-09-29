The Spun

Texans Reportedly Make A Decision On Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas takes the field for the Baltimore Ravens.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Free Safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans were supposed to host free agent safety Earl Thomas on a visit today, but those plans fell through.

Now, the franchise appears to have made a final decision on the seven-time Pro Bowler. According to longtime Houston Chronicle NFL writer John McClain, the Texans will not be signing Thomas.

According to McClain, the decision was reached after plenty of “internal discussion.” Apparently, the Texans were concerned with how the 31-year-old safety would fit, though McClain did not disclose if they meant on or off the field.

Thomas was released by the Baltimore Ravens during training camp after a practice altercation with a teammate. He’s been unsigned ever since.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Texans originally planned to work out Thomas and several other safeties today, but the workout was canceled as the NFL told franchises to review COVID-19 protocols for visitors.

With Houston out on Thomas, expect Dallas Cowboys fans to continue to clamor for their team to sign the native Texan.


