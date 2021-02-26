Texans Reportedly Make Decision On RB Duke Johnson

The 2020 Houston Texans had the second-worst rushing attack in the league, mustering just 1,466 yards as a team. But will that count against No. 2 running back Duke Johnson?

On Friday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Texans are releasing Johnson. Duke Johnson had 77 carries for 235 yards and one touchdown in his second year with the team. His 3.1 yards per carry in 2020 were a career low.

Duke Johnson was due to make over $5 million in 2020. Releasing him saves the Texans a good chunk of cap space heading into next month’s free agency.

Contrary to what many people in the comments section believe though, Duke Johnson was not the running back the Texans received in the blockbuster trade with the Arizona Cardinals for DeAndre Hopkins last year. That was teammate David Johnson.

Texans just released RB Duke Johnson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2021

Duke Johnson was a third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2015 after starting for three years at Miami (FL). He quickly proved to be one of the NFL’s top receivers out of the backfield, recording almost twice as many receiving yards as rushing yards in his first four seasons.

But despite signing Johnson to a contract extension in 2018, the Browns traded him to the Texans the following year.

Johnson wasn’t quite able to maintain his status as a top backfield receiver, but he still had 72 receptions for 659 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons.

Where do you think Duke Johnson should sign in free agency?