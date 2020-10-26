Texans Reportedly Making Progress On ‘A Few’ Trade Possibilities

Now that the Houston Texans have fired head coach and GM Bill O’Brien, the team is staring at a 9-game rebuild for the rest of the season. To that end, the Texans seem to be looking to make a trade or two.

According to uStadium, the Texans are involved in trade discussions involving their wide receivers. Per the report, nothing is imminent, but a deal “could be made in the coming days.”

The Texans have a number of holes that will need plugging when the new head coach and GM are hired. But one thing they’re not lacking for right now is talent at the wide receiver position.

Will Fuller (when healthy) is a wildly talented receiver who has been one of the few bright spots in this 1-6 campaign. Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb are also players with an injury history, but have tremendous skill that could be an asset to anyone.

The Houston Texans fired O’Brien after an 0-4 start. Interim head coach Romeo Crennel promptly led the Texans to a 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team has slid into two-game slump since then.

Unfortunately, there isn’t even any incentive for the Texans to play poorly the rest of the way like some tanking teams. Houston traded their 2021 first-round and second-round picks to the Miami Dolphins last year in exchange for OT Laremy Tunsil.

If the season were to end today, Houston’s first natural draft pick wouldn’t be until the 67th pick in the third round.

You can hardly begrudge them for trying to get some added draft capital, knowing what they have to work with right now.