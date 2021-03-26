Texans Reportedly “Planned” To Trade Deshaun Watson By 2021 Draft

Earlier this week, a column from Houston Texans insider John McClain made headlines when he predicted Deshaun Watson wouldn’t be the starting quarterback of the team – at least at the start of the season.

Instead, he selected Tyrod Taylor, who just recently signed a deal with the organization. McClain’s prediction came after over a dozen women claimed sexual misconduct against Watson.

Lost in the article, though, was another interesting tidbit from the veteran Texans insider. McClain harkened back to a meeting Watson had with new head coach David Culley.

Following that meeting, Houston reportedly decided the team was going to trade Watson ahead of the NFL Draft.

Here’s more from the report:

“After Watson met with coach David Culley on a Zoom conference call earlier this month and reiterated his determination to leave the Texans, they planned to trade him by the draft rather than endure a long holdout that would delay the rebuild.”

Of course, the Texans’ plans changed after over a dozen women came out with strong allegations against the star quarterback.

With over a dozen lawsuits against Watson, the Texans have no choice but to keep him on the team – for now. Formerly interested suitors won’t be willing to trade for a quarterback who could face a lengthy suspension.

Watson is unquestionably one of the best quarterbacks in the league. However, the latest accusations against him are troubling at the very least.