Report: The Texans Are ‘Refusing’ To Trade QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has made it abundantly clear that he wants out. The Houston Texans, meanwhile, might not be ready to grant his wish.

According to ESPN insider Dianna Russini, the Texans are refusing to deal Watson this offseason despite the fact that he has plenty of interest around the league.

“Houston continues to avoid conversations with teams in regards to trading Deshaun Watson per sources,” Russini tweeted. “They are refusing to trade their franchise QB.”

With the NFL Draft roughly two months away, Houston has an important decision to make regarding its star quarterback.

The front office is playing hardball right now, but eventually they’ll need to decide if they want to bite the bullet and trade Watson for a haul of draft picks before this April’s event.

Even though Houston is refusing to trade Watson at this moment, teams will continue to call the front office and see if they can change general manager Nick Caserio’s mind.

Over the past month, the Broncos, Dolphins, 49ers, Jets and Panthers have been linked to Watson. Out of all those teams, Carolina seems the most hellbent on landing the former first-round pick.

Watson is coming off a dominant 2020 season, as he completed 70.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.