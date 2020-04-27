Texans Reportedly Releasing Veteran NFL Defensive Back

The Houston Texans drafted just five players in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they’ve already started trimming their roster starting with a highly-paid defensive back.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Texans are set to release veteran safety Tashaun Gipson. The former Pro Bowl defensive back was heading into the second year of a three-year, $22.55 million deal he signed with Houston in 2019.

Gipson’s 2019 campaign was pretty impressive. He led the team in interceptions with three, was third in passes defended and fifth in total tackles.

But the former Wyoming star also dealt with injuries. He missed two games in 2019 and finished the season on injured reserve.

Gipson went undrafted out of Wyoming in 2012 and signed with the Cleveland Browns. In 2014, he made the Pro Bowl after recording six interceptions and leading the league in interception return yards.

He would later sign a five-year deal in free agency with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, but was cut after the third year on the deal.

If the 29-year-old Gipson can find a team in the next few months, he’ll be on his third in as many years.

But Gipson isn’t the only veteran losing his job right around the time. Now that the draft is over, the next few days will likely see a whole bunch of veteran players released from NFL teams.