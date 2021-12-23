Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman

On Thursday morning, the Houston Texans signed defensive lineman Chris Smith to their active roster. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the move.

Smith has played in three games for the Texans this season. He had a breakout performance in Week 15, racking up five tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack against the Jaguars.

With COVID-19 cases increasing around the league, the Texans have decided to fortify their defensive line by elevating Smith to their 53-man roster.

Smith has spent the majority of this season on the Texans’ practice squad, but he has proven that he can make a difference when his number is called.

Houston Texans are signing defensive lineman Chris Smith to their active roster, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2021

Since entering the NFL in 2014, Smith has 78 combine tackles, 25 quarterback hits, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Smith started his career with the Jaguars before eventually making his way over to the Bengals. He also had brief stints with the Browns and Raiders.

Though it has taken him a few years to get settled, it appears Smith has finally found himself a home in the NFL.

We’ll see if Smith can make a few impact plays for the Texans on Sunday against the Chargers.