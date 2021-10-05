Texans Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver

Outside of Brandin Cooks, the Houston Texans‘ wide receivers haven’t made much of an impact this season. That’s why the front office added another pass catcher to their roster this Tuesday.

The Texans have signed wide receiver Davion Davis from the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. Funny enough, this move was made after the Browns signed offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt off the Texans’ practice squad earlier today.

Davis, 24, was suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. After he was reinstated from his suspension, the Browns waived him and then re-signed him to their practice squad.

Although he hasn’t been able to make an impact in the regular season, Davis turned a lot of heads during the preseason. In three games with the Browns, he had 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

With Nico Collins on injured reserve and Danny Amendola currently nursing a thigh injury, it makes sense for the Texans to add another wide receiver to their depth chart.

Cooks has been excellent this season, hauling in 28 of his 39 targets for 369 yards and a touchdown. He needs some help across from him, though.

If Davis quickly picks up the Texans’ playbook over the next few days, he could be active for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.