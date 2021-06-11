Texans Reportedly Wanted To Draft 1 QB Before Selecting Davis Mills

The Houston Texans had planned to take a quarterback with the No. 67 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is exactly what they did. But it wasn’t supposed to be spent on Stanford’s Davis Mills, according to a new report.

In the midst of ongoing rumors involving Deshaun Watson, the Texans knew they needed to spend a high pick on a quarterback. Other than Watson, who probably won’t play this upcoming season, Houston had just Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel in the QB room ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mills ended up being the pick, but more out of obligation than desire. Houston would’ve rather picked former Texas A&M star Kellen Mond, according to Kellen’s father, Kevin.

Kellen received a text message from his agent indicating the Texans were going to take him with the No. 67 pick. So what happened? The Minnesota Vikings got in the way, taking Kellen with the No. 66 pick. Talk about bad luck for the Texans.

“(There was a) phone call from his agent, text message, and the agent said, ‘Hey, the Houston Texans are getting ready to select (Mond) at pick 67,’ ” Kevin told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “So, we’re sitting (at the San Antonio family home) on the couch and (Mond) gets the phone call a couple of minutes later and it’s a team. “Then, when he hung up the phone, he goes, ‘I’m going to the Vikings.’ The Texans had already told his agent they’re getting ready to take him at pick 67. The Vikings happened to have the pick 66.”

The Texans, of course, responded quickly by taking Davis Mills, who many believe has high upside.

Given the current quarterback situation in Houston, Kellen Mond may have had a chance to win the starting gig. Instead, he’ll now backup the veteran Kirk Cousins.

Mills, meanwhile, will presumably backup Tyrod Taylor, unless the former Stanford star wins the starting position outright.

[St. Paul Pioneer Press]