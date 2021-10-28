Texans Reportedly Worked Out 2 RBs After Mark Ingram Trade

The Houston Texans freed up a spot in their running backs room this week, trading running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints. With an extra slot to fill, the Texans have worked out two potential contenders to fill the void.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans have worked out Darius Jackson and Jaylen Samuels this week. Neither player has been signed as of writing.

Jackson has not played a down since 2018. He split that season between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, recording six rushes for 16 yards for Dallas.

Samuels spent the last three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, during which he had 131 carries for 459 yards and one touchdown. He also had another 82 receptions for 550 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

The Houston Texans are 1-6 and have not had a win since beating the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Their running game has been stagnant and ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per carry at 3.2.

Meanwhile, the offense has been completely shut down, recording just 14 points over the last three games. Their 97 points this season are second only to the New York Jets for fewest in the league.

Suffice it to say, some fresh blood in the offense could hardly hurt at this point.

Will the Texans give either of these two running backs a contract, or will they look elsewhere?