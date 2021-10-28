The Spun

Texans Reportedly Worked Out Notable Running Back

A closeup of a Houston Texans helmet.HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints brought back a familiar face – trading for veteran running back Mark Ingram.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the Saints made a trade with the Houston Texans just six days before the NFL’s trade deadline expired. With Ingram gone, the Texans are in need of some running back depth.

With that in mind, the team is reportedly working out a veteran tailback. According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Texans brought in former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels for a workout.

“The Texans worked out former Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels,” Yates said on Twitter.

The Steelers selected Samuels with a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft after a solid collegiate career at NC State. He failed to make much of an impact in Pittsburgh over his three years with the team, though.

In three seasons with the Steelers, Samuels racked up 459 yards and just one touchdown on the ground. He found more success through the air, hauling in 82 receptions for 550 yards and four touchdowns.

After trading Ingram to New Orleans, the Texans could rely on adding Samuels for depth at the position. David Johnson, Philip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead round out the running back room right now.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.