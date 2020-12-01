Texans Reveal When They Learned Of Will Fuller Suspension

Shocking news struck the NFL world on Monday in the form of a six-game suspension for Will Fuller. In fact, his suspension even surprised the Houston Texans.

“Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy,” Fuller said. “As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.”

Fuller was involved in trade talks earlier this season, but the Texans ultimately chose to keep him. Any team that was in the sweepstakes for the Notre Dame product must feel like they dodged a bullet.

As for the Texans, a spokesperson for the team told ProFootballTalk that it first found out about Fuller violating the league’s PED policy on Monday.

Texans say they first learned of WR Will Fuller's pending suspension on Monday https://t.co/cUC1jfNPRI — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 1, 2020

Fuller was having a great season prior to this suspension, as he had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.

This suspension will linger into next year for Fuller. There are currently five games remaining this season, so he’ll miss the season opener in 2021.

Houston has a tough decision on whether it wants to keep Fuller. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal and should have plenty of suitors if he reaches the open market.