Texans Share Update On Wide Receiver Danny Amendola

The Houston Texans already learned that they’ll be without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for Thursday’s date with the Carolina Panthers. The offense is now planning to be without one of its primary pass-catchers.

Texans head coach David Culley shared on Tuesday that he expects to be without veteran Danny Amendola for Thursday night’s game. The 36-year-old slot receiver tweaked his hamstring in Houston’s loss to the Cleveland Browns and is now unlikely to take the field against the Panthers.

Amendola joined the Texans just before the start of the regular season and had been a productive option right away. In Houston’s Week 1 win, he caught five passes for 34 yards and a score. This past weekend, he hauled in his single target for a nine-yard gain.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who will start for the Texans in place of Taylor, will have to adjust without Amendola on the field come Thursday.

Danny Amendola is not expected to play Thursday. https://t.co/YS7rhcNDOM — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 21, 2021

Unfortunately, Houston will be without more than just Amendola in their wide receivers group this week. Rookie wideout Nico Collins is set to miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury that also occurred during the Texans’ loss to the Browns.

In a small piece of good news, 26-year-old Anthony Miller is set to return to the lineup for the first time this season. He’ll join Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley and Andre Roberts as the potential targets for Mills in his first NFL start.

The depleted Texans will try to knock off the undefeated Panthers on Thursday night in Houston. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

[Pro Football Talk]