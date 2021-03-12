Texans Sign Veteran LB Before Free Agency Kicks Off

Free agency hasn’t started yet, but the Houston Texans have been pretty busy the last 24 hours.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Texans are signing veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey. It’s a one-year contract that’s worth up to $4.5 million.

Kirksey started in 11 games for the Green Bay Packers during the 2020 season, finishing with 77 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Green Bay released Kirksey last month simply due to his high price tag. Now, he’ll get the chance to lead Lovie Smith’s defense in Houston.

Kirksey isn’t the only veteran joining Houston’s roster before free agency begins on March 17.

Earlier this week, the Texans signed Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram to a one-year contract. His deal is worth up to $3 million depending on how he performs this fall.

Ingram is coming off a season in which he ran for a career-low 299 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Texans deserve some credit for adding two well-respected veterans to their locker room, all the drama surrounding Deshaun Watson’s situation has really just taken over all the headlines.

Texans head coach David Culley turned a lot of heads with his comments about Watson on Thursday.

“He is our starting quarterback right now,” Culley told reporters. “He is our starting quarterback. Things happen between now and then. We’ll see what happens.”

Only time will tell if Watson rejoins the new-look Texans.