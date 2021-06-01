First-year Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio completely overhauled the team’s roster this offseason in an attempt to breathe life into a stalling franchise. This week, he made another move to add veteran leadership to the team’s backfield.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans signed Rex Burkhead to a new deal on Tuesday morning. The former sixth round pick will become just the latest veteran to join the revamped roster in Houston.

Burkhead, 30, spent his last four years with the New England Patriots where he became a multi-dimensional running back in the team’s system. He proved to be a solid change-of-pace back and carved out a niche for himself on third downs. In 2020, he combined for 466 total yards and six total touchdowns.

Burkhead was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013, meaning that his best days are already behind him. However, he’ll be a valuable presence inside the Texans locker room in 2021, which likely led to his signing this week.

Texans sign ex-Patriots RB Rex Burkhead https://t.co/Fu61Wk0bXh via @houstonchron — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) June 1, 2021

With his signing, Burkhead becomes just the latest backfield addition in Houston this offseason. The Texans agreed to deals with veteran Mark Ingram and former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay earlier this spring.

The trio will join Dontrell Hilliard and 2020 starter David Johnson to form a cast of experienced NFL ballcarriers that will suit up for Houston this fall.

Here's a look at the Texans' backfield following the signing of Rex Burkhead: David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Philip Lindsay, Rex Burkhead and Dontrell Hilliard. The roster overhaul by GM Nick Caserio continues with a heavy dose of veteran free agent additions. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 1, 2021

New head coach David Culley will have his work cut out for him when it comes to figuring out the running back rotation this season in Houston. Although Johnson will presumably take the field to start in Week 1, it could be just a matter of time before the Texans circle in one of their many other ballcarriers.