Texans Are Reportedly Signing Former Clemson Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans are reportedly signing one of Deshaun Watson’s old teammates.

Houston, looking to add some depth at the wide receivers position, is reportedly signing a former Clemson Tigers wide receiver to the practice squad.

Artavis Scott, 26, is reportedly signing with Houston. He’ll reportedly be added to the Texans’ practice squad, but could eventually be activated to the game day roster.

The former Clemson Tigers wide receiver played for the ACC school from 2014-16. He made an immediate impact as a freshman, with 76 receptions for 965 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season. Scott added 93 receptions for 901 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore. He totaled 614 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

Scott left Clemson following his junior season, declaring for the NFL Draft. He went undrafted out of Clemson and was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers. He was with the Chargers from 2017-19 and signed with the Colts in 2020.

Now, Scott is reuniting with his old college quarterback in Houston. NFL insider Aaron Wilson first reported the news.

Texans are signing wide receiver Artavis Scott to the practice squad following his visit last week, according to league source. Scott played at Clemson with Deshaun Watson @ClemsonFB #HoustonTexans — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 17, 2020

The Texans have been a major disappointment this season, going 2-7. Houston is scheduled to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.