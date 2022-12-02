Texans Top Wide Receiver Won't Play vs. Browns

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Texans won't have wide receiver Brandin Cooks at their disposal this Sunday against the Browns.

Cooks has been officially ruled out for this weekend due to a calf injury. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will also be inactive.

This has been a frustrating season for Cooks, who wanted to be traded to a playoff contender prior to the deadline. Clearly, that didn't happen.

Cooks' production this season hasn't been that great due to the Texans' subpar quarterback situation. He currently has 44 receptions for 520 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Cooks had 90 catches for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns.

The Texans have not yet determined if Cooks will miss an extended period of time. It could end up being a brief absence.

With Cooks out for Sunday's game, the Texans will need Nico Collins to lead the charge on offense. He has 34 receptions for 446 yards and a touchdown.