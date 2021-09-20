The Cleveland Browns weren’t the only team that lost a starting wide receiver in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Houston came away from the loss worse for wear too as one of their prized rookies suffered an injury.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Texans wide receiver Nico Collins sustained a shoulder injury in the 31-21 loss to the Browns. Per the report, he is expected to miss the next three to four weeks as he recovers.

Much like Jarvis Landry, Collins also suffered his injury just a few snaps into Sunday’s game. He had one reception for 32 yards on two snaps before sustaining his injury.

Collins had one reception for seven yards in his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was targeted three times in that game.

The Houston Texans drafted Nico Collins in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft following four years at Michigan. Collins hadn’t played football since the 2019 season since he opted out of Michigan’s 2020 campaign.

In his final two seasons at Michigan, Collins had 75 receptions for 1,361 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 20 yards per reception in his final season with the Wolverines.

Houston clearly believed that Collins could be a deep threat for them. And in his one reception against the Browns, he was.

We wish Nico Collins a full and swift recovery.

