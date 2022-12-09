Texans Without Top 2 Wide Receivers vs. Cowboys

The Texans were already going to massive underdogs for this Sunday's game against the Cowboys. With that said, things are about to get worse for Lovie Smith's squad.

On Friday, the Texans ruled out wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins for Week 14.

Cooks has been dealing with a calf injury. He last played on Nov. 27 against the Dolphins.

Collins, meanwhile, has been nursing a foot injury. The Michigan product missed practice all week.

These are huge losses for the Texans. Cooks and Collins lead the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Amari Rodgers will be asked to anchor Houston's receiving corps this Sunday. Last weekend, tight end Brevin Jordan led the team with 46 receiving yards.

Oddsmakers have the Texans as 17.5-point underdogs. That number could increase now that Cooks and Collins are officially out.

The Cowboys and Texas will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.