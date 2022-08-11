The Dolphins, Texans Tight End Trade Is Called Off

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This week's trade between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans has been called off.

The deal, which would have sent tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Houston for a 2023 sixth-round selection, was voided because Shaheen failed his physical.

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the veteran tight end was flunked for a preexisting knee condition. Shaheen has been healthy throughout training camp.

The Dolphins have an abundance of tight end depth, so Shaheen still has his work cut out for him in order to make the roster. Considering Miami was willing to trade him, it stands to reason they don't value Shaheen too highly.

Meanwhile, the Texans will move forward with Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan and rookie fifth-rounder Teagan Quitoriano as their internal tight end options.

A second-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2017, Shaheen has registered 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns in five NFL seasons.