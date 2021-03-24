The Houston Texans Have Announced A New Team President

On Wednesday afternoon, the Houston Texans announced a significant change to the team’s front office.

Houston announced the promotion of Greg Grissom to team president. Grissom has been with the organization for several years and now takes on a more prominent role.

“Greg’s extensive industry knowledge is evident by the meaningful relationships he continues to develop with our partners, our community and Texans teammates,” said Chairman and CEO Cal McNair. “While going through the interview process, Greg’s intentional, forward-thinking approach showed an authenticity and commitment to championship-caliber excellence that made him the ideal choice to take on this role.”

“I am grateful to the McNair family for providing me the opportunity to lead this exceptional group of dedicated and talented professionals,” said Grissom of his new title. “We will build on our success by fostering innovative measures that provide world-class events and memorable experiences for our fans. We will be bold and forthright in our pursuit of excellence while doing great things for Houston in the process.”

In February, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Texans president Jamey Rootes would not be back for the 2021 season. He resigned from his role with the club.

At the time, his resignation showed the dysfunctional nature of the Texans organization. Now that Grissom is in the new role, we’ll see how he runs his office.

Houston is still dealing with the latest allegations against quarterback Deshaun Watson as well.