The Texans Are Finally Doing What Deshaun Watson Wants

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half against Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past week, but it appears the Houston Texans are trying to repair their relationship with the Pro Bowl quarterback.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans have officially requested an interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He was apparently at the top of Watson’s wishlist.

It’s encouraging to see Houston finally requesting an interview for Bieniemy, but this might be a case of too little, too late.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Houston missed the initial interview window for Bieniemy. This means the Texans will have to wait to interview Bieniemy until the Chiefs lose or the Super Bowl comes to an end.

Patrick Mahomes reportedly put in a good word for Bieniemy, who is one of the top coaching candidates on the market. You’d think that Houston would want to pair Bieniemy with Watson, but it didn’t even think to request an interview during the initial window.

The Texans received a lot of criticism last offseason for trading away DeAndre Hopkins. They’d be downright eviscerated by the NFL world if they ruin their relationship with Watson to the point where they have to shop him.

Watson is technically under contract through the 2025 season, but it’s up to Houston to make sure its franchise quarterback wants to stick around for the long haul.


