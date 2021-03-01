Everyone’s looking for news regarding the Houston Texans‘ quarterback plans for the 2021 season. The organization revealed a piece of the puzzle on Monday with the latest on veteran quarterback Josh McCown.

The Texans released the 41-year-old McCown on Monday, per NFL insider Field Yates. He’ll reportedly look to enter the coaching world at some point in coming years.

“The Texans have released QB Josh McCown. Perhaps a coaching gig is in his near future,” Yates tweeted Monday afternoon.

McCown signed with the Texans during the 2020 season. He never saw any game action, instead acting as an emergency quarterback for Houston during the 2020 season, which was played in the midst of the pandemic.

This isn’t exactly the Texans’ quarterback news fans have been looking for, but it could be significant down the road.

Houston now has just Deshaun Watson and AJ McCarron in their quarterback room. Seeing that it’s probable Houston trades Watson, that leaves just McCarron. It’s unlikely the Texans would like McCarron to be their starting quarterback for the 2021 season, but he does have some experience in the system.

In the event the Texans do trade Watson, they’ll want to receive a starting quarterback in return. Teams like the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers have both the quarterbacks and draft assets to make a blockbuster deal like that work. Or, Houston could go all in on a rookie quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, forgoing receiving a veteran in return for Watson.

The Texans have plenty of options, but right now they aren’t engaging in trade talks. Josh McCown, meanwhile, is calling it quits after a long career as a backup quarterback.