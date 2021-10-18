The Texans Have Released A Former All-Pro DE

The Houston Texans have released veteran defensive end Whitney Mercilus after nine-plus seasons with the franchise.

Earlier today, longtime NFL writer Aaron Wilson reported that the Texans were planning on cutting the 31-year-old Mercilus. A 2016 second-team All-Pro, Mercilus recorded 57 sacks in 134 games with Houston.

A first-round pick out of Illinois in 2012, Mercilus broke into the league with six sacks as a rookie. He would record at least seven sacks in a season on four occasions, including a career-high 12 in 2015.

In six games this season, Mercilus made 12 tackles and racked up three sacks.

Mercilus may be past his prime, but he can still help a contending team as a pass rushing specialist. We don’t think he’ll be out of work long.

In the meantime, second-year pro Jonathan Greenard (team-high four sacks) and fourth-year vet Jacob Martin will get most of the work for the Texans at defensive end.