The Texans Have Released A Former All-Pro DE

A closeup of a Houston Texans helmet.HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have released veteran defensive end Whitney Mercilus after nine-plus seasons with the franchise.

Earlier today, longtime NFL writer Aaron Wilson reported that the Texans were planning on cutting the 31-year-old Mercilus. A 2016 second-team All-Pro, Mercilus recorded 57 sacks in 134 games with Houston.

A first-round pick out of Illinois in 2012, Mercilus broke into the league with six sacks as a rookie. He would record at least seven sacks in a season on four occasions, including a career-high 12 in 2015.

In six games this season, Mercilus made 12 tackles and racked up three sacks.

Mercilus may be past his prime, but he can still help a contending team as a pass rushing specialist. We don’t think he’ll be out of work long.

In the meantime, second-year pro Jonathan Greenard (team-high four sacks) and fourth-year vet Jacob Martin will get most of the work for the Texans at defensive end.

