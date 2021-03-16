On Tuesday afternoon, two major quarterback dominoes finally fell before NFL free agency officially kicks off later this week.

The Chicago Bears reportedly signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year contract. He spent the 2020 season as a backup to Dak Prescott before taking over as the starter following Prescott’s injury.

But Dalton wasn’t the only veteran quarterback to land a new deal. Just a few minutes after Dalton’s deal was announced, former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor found a new home.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans signed Taylor to a one-year contract worth up to $12.5 million.

“Former Chargers’ QB Tyrod Taylor reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million with the Houston Texans,” Schefter announced on Twitter.

It’s an interesting deal that raised a few eyebrows among fans around the league. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has made it clear he doesn’t want to play for the Texans any longer.

Is this move to ensure the team has a quality veteran quarterback on the team when Watson is traded? Or is the team guarding against the possibility that Watson actually makes good on his threat to hold out games?

If the Texans are paying Taylor over $10 million a year, they must think that he has the ability to be the team’s starting quarterback.

It will be an interesting few months in Houston.