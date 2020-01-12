The Texans Made History In 1 Quarter vs. Patrick Mahomes

In his brilliant young career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never trailed by 21 or more points–until right now.

The Houston Texans lead the favored Chiefs 21-0 now early in the second quarter, thanks to a long touchdown pass by Deshaun Watson and a pair of special teams mistakes by the Chiefs.

One of those miscues–a blocked punt–was returned for a touchdown, while the second one, a muffed punt, directly led to another score.

As a result, Mahomes finds himself three touchdowns in the hole for the first time ever.

Mahomes is capable of putting up points in a hurry, but his receivers have to catch the ball in order for that to happen. Kansas City has dropped four passes already today.

If the Chiefs don’t turn things around soon, we’ll have our second stunning result of Divisional weekend in the NFL.