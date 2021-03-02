While all eyes are on the Deshaun Watson situation, the Houston Texans made a few defensive roster changes on Tuesday.

The Texans released cornerbacks Mark Fields and Brandon Williams on Tuesday, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Both played sparingly for the Texans throughout the 2020 season.

“The #Texans have released CBs Mark Fields and Brandon Williams, per the wire. Not the #Ravens one, the Houston one,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Houston’s latest roster decisions frees up a bit of cap space. The Texans need as much cap space as they can get this off-season as the organization aims to rebuild.

The #Texans have released CBs Mark Fields and Brandon Williams, per the wire. Not the #Ravens one, the Houston one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2021

Tuesday’s news isn’t exactly what fans were hoping to hear from the Texans. Everyone’s awaiting word on what Houston plans to do with Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately, we’re probably not going to discover any new information for some time.

The Texans aren’t going to rush any decisions with their franchise quarterback. But common logic tells us Houston should at least make a decision before the 2021 NFL Draft.

Houston is clearly undergoing an entire rebuild. The organization traded DeAndre Hopkins last year and just released J.J. Watt earlier this off-season. Watson is the only remaining foundational player with the Texans. It seems inevitable the organization parts ways with him at some point this off-season.

The Texans, meanwhile, made two roster decisions on Tuesday. Doing so freed up some cap space for Houston to utilize this off-season.