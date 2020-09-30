The Texans Worked Out 2 Notable Former College QBs

Each and every week of the NFL season, players work out for teams around the league hoping to land a spot on a roster.

This week, the Houston Texans decided to bring in two former notable college football quarterbacks. Although Deshaun Watson is healthy, it’s always a good idea to have depth at the position.

So, who did the Texans bring in for a workout? Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson and former Clemson and Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant.

NFL insider Albert Breer posted a series of workouts around the league.

Today’s workouts and visits … • Falcons work out kickers. • Texans work out QBs Shea Patterson and Kelly Bryant. • Dolphins work out CB Teez Tabor. pic.twitter.com/1lNjgtSt8A — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 29, 2020

Patterson grew to fame as the quarterback at Ole Miss where he had a successful sophomore campaign. He eventually transferred to Michigan, where he was expected to bring the Wolverines into Big Ten title contention.

After struggling at Michigan, Patterson went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft. He eventually landed with thee Kansas City Chiefs, but was waived before the start of training camp.

As for Kelly Bryant, he started his college football career at Clemson. He started the first four games of the 2017 season for the Tigers, but eventually lost that job to Trevor Lawrence.

After Bryant transferred to Missouri, he also went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft. He had a workout with the Arizona Cardinals in August, but did not land a contract at the time.

It’s unclear if either will sign in Houston.